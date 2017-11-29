Gay Couple Arrested After Exposing Buttocks At Bangkok Temple

A gay married couple from San Diego was arrested at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport, on Tuesday.

Joseph and Travis Dasilva (both 38) were reportedly held by authorities after it was discovered that the men exposed their buttocks at the Wat Arun Buddhist temple, and then shared the photo on Instagram.

The couple shared the photo on their since deleted account, "Traveling_Butts."

Deputy spokesman of the Thai immigration police, Col Choengron Rimpadee, told the BBC:

"Once they are through with the charges, the Thai immigration police will revoke their visas and push for deportation. "They will also be blacklisted from coming back to Thailand."

The couple faces a charge of public nakedness, an offense which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht ($153).

But it's been reported that members of the Thai government and police have indicated charges could be more serious.

In the report for their arrest, Police Colonel Choengron said:

"Respect for places of cultural, historical and religious importance [is important] because it is simply good manners."

According to San Diego Gay and Lesbian News, the couple reached out to City Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez for assistance.

Murray-Ramirez said: