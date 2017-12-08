Gay Couple Arrested For Exposing Bottoms At Bangkok Temple Has Been Released From Jail, According To Report

A gay married couple, recently arrested for exposing their bottoms at a Bangkok Buddhist temple, has been released.

A new report indicates that Travis and Joseph Dasilva, formerly known on Instagram as the "Traveling Butts," will return home to San Diego after spending more than a week in a Thai jail.

Originally the men were charged with public nakedness, an offense that carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht ($153). But there had also been some concern that authorities had considered charging the men with being nude in public at a religious site, an offense which could have landed the couple in jail for up to five years, had they been convicted.

That all said, according to San Diego Gay and Lesbian News, sources close to the couple have indicated that Thai court dismissed those charges, and has sent the men to immigration to be processed for deportation. The Dasilvas could be heading home in anywhere from one to five days, according to a close friend who spoke to the publication.

San Diego Gay and Lesbian News promised to share an exclusive interview with the couple, upon their return.