Gay Couple Arrested For Having Sex Face Up To 100 Lashings

For the first time in Indonesia (according to the Shariah police’s chief investigator) a gay couple may receive 100 lashings by cane if they are found guilty of having, well, um, sex. The couple, a 23 and 20 year old, was arrested on March 29th in the provincial capital Banda Aceh after a neighbor reported them to the police. The men had ‘confessed’ to being a gay couple after a video of the pair together was posted online by a neighbor.

The footage allegedly shows one of the men naked and visibly distressed as he calls for help on his phone, while his partner is repeatedly pushed by another man who prevents the couple from leaving the room. Aceh is the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia to practice Shariah law, which was a concession made by the national government in 2006. A Shariah code, implemented two years ago, allows up to 100 lashes for morality offences, including gay sex. - metro.co.uk

Caning of individuals occurs for many reasons. It is also a punishment for adultery, gambling, drinking alcohol, women who wear tight clothes and men who skip Friday prayers. The picture below is the result of a young woman and a man being sentenced to be publicly caned in Indonesia’s Aceh province for violating the Sharia law by allegedly being "too intimate" with each other. (December 2015)

We will have to wait and see if these two men are convicted. As well as being caned 100 times, people caught having sex with someone of the same sex will be fined up to a kilogram of gold (about £24,400) and can be sent to prison for 100 months.

h/t: metro.co.uk