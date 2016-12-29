Gay Couple Commits Suicide After Allegations Of Sexually Abusing Eight Underage Boys

South St. Paul, Minnesota have concluded their investigation into a married gay couple that are alleged to have had sexual contact with at least eight underage boys over the last several years.

The couple, 40-year-old Aric Babbitt and 36-year-old Matthew Deyo, committed murder/suicide in August on Lopez Island Beach in Washington's San Juan Islands.Their bodies were found with a suicide note on August 25.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports:

The investigation began Aug. 14 after a 16-year-old boy and his parents went to South St. Paul police to report “an ongoing sexual relationship” with Babbitt and Deyo. The couple were found dead, an apparent murder-suicide, in Washington state eight days later. Neither man had been charged with a crime.

Although police have said previously that they suspected additional victims, the number was not clear until the case file was released.

“This is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved,” South St. Paul police Cmdr. Phil Oeffling said Tuesday. He said with the case now closed, the department would not be issuing further comment.

In addition to the eight underage boys, police also identified a man who allegedly was unknowingly videotaped nude in Babbitt and Deyo’s South St. Paul home.

The redacted case file includes victims who came forward with allegations after the investigation became public, as well as others identified through photos and videos on phones, computers and media devices that belonged to Babbitt and Deyo.

The file also paints a partial picture of what Babbitt, 40, and Deyo, 36, did in their final days.

According to the case file the couple left a note on the dashboard of their station wagon stating they had the “vacation of a lifetime” on Lopez Island and that it “brought (them) great peace to end (their lives) on Lopez."

The decision to end their lives came after police searched their South St. Paul home on August 16. The couple detailed their final days in the letter.

The letter said they stayed in a motel near Sturgeon Lake, Minn., trying to figure out what to do.

They then drained their bank accounts and headed west, staying in motels in Minot, N.D.; Havre, Mont.; and Kalispell, Mont. They spent two nights in Seattle before heading to Lopez Island.

“The letter advised that some would paint them as monsters, but they advised that they are not,” the report read.

Babbitt and Deyo said in the letter that because the accusations were “too great to overcome,” the couple decided to leave their lives behind and “choose our own destinies rather than experience the embarrassment, ridicule, hatred and inevitable loss of freedom that the justice system would give.”

Head over to Twin Cities Pioneer Press for further details on this investigation.

(H/T: Gay Star News)