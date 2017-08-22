Gay Couple Denied Dessert Sharing Privileges at Restaurant in DC.

In another installment of REALLY GIRL, a waiter has denied a gay couple who wanted to share a dessert at a nice restaurant in Washington D.C. because according to him, "it would ruin the ambiance". FACEPALM!

Apparently, The Prime Rib restaurant in Washington DC (where the dessert fiasco went down), describes itself as one of the most romantic restaurants in America. Evidently not for gay people, at least for this waiter.

The couple claimed the waiter said that it “wouldn’t look right with two gentlemen eating out of the same sundae. It doesn’t go with the ambiance of the restaurant”.

The Prime Rib's Yelp page of course has been lit up like a gay Christmas tree since the incident, with many who are pro-LGBT and of course the ones probably named Brenda or Susan who hate us and have nothing better to do with their time then write about why they hate us. I'm sure they've never eaten there though.

General manager James MacLeod told The Washington Post that he’s trying to piece together the situation.

He told the paper that the waiter is a Bulgarian who speaks four different languages, and that there may have been some confusion over what he was trying to say.

Whatever side of the spoon you are on, in that situation, you keep your mouth shut. Just let them enjoy the damn sundae!