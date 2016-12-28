Gay Couple Featured In New NYC Subway Line Mural

Here's a good excuse to make a potential detour along New York City's Second Avenue subway line! The new subway line, which opens January 1, features public art by Chuck Close, Vik Muniz, Jean Shin and Sarah Sze and one specific piece of the mural is very relevant to our interests!

If you visit the 72nd St. stop, you'll see gay couple Thor Stockman and Patrick Kellogg as part of the "Perfect Strangers" series!

The Associated Press reports:

The sight of two men holding hands is far from uncommon, but a mural of two men doing just that is showing up in an unusual place — on the walls of a new subway station in New York City.

That depiction of love between gay men is a rarity in public art, experts say.

"It was like winning the lottery," Thor Stockman, 60, said of finding out that he and his husband of 3 ½ years, Patrick Kellogg, were going to be part of artist Vik Muniz's "Perfect Strangers," a series of life-size mosaic portraits of everyday New Yorkers gracing the walls of the new subway station at 72nd Street. But "part of me wishes that it wasn't a rarity, that it wasn't remarkable."

The station on the city's long-awaited Second Avenue subway line is scheduled to open Jan. 1.

Muniz said it made sense to include the two men in a project intended to show the different people that riders are likely to encounter on their daily commutes.

"They are just people you would expect to see," Muniz, who divides his time between New York and Brazil, said in phone interview from Rio de Janeiro. "You would expect to see men holding hands."