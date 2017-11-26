Gay Couple Gets Engaged at Little Mix Concert!

Their recent hit "Secret Love Song" has become an anthem for the LGBTQ community, and now Little Mix has another reason for us to wholeheartedly love them as a gay couple got engaged at one of their concerts this past weekend!

The beautiful moment went down at their London gig over the weekend, after they dedicated the track to the LGBT community.

my heart A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Nov 25, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Band member Jade Thirwall captioned the video with "My Heart", a man is seen looking gleeful as ever as he gets down on one knee to propose to his boyfriend, who looks simply stunned! Then he goes in for a passionate kiss, puts a ring on it, and they are engaged. So cute!

The song is the third release off their album Get Weird and it features cutie Jason DeRulo on the emotional track, which peaked at number 6 on the Billboard UK charts.

They also dedicated this song to the LGBTQ community during a concert in Kansas City, where they wrote on their Instagram, "Singing Secret Love Song meant more than usual tonight. To our LGBT fans...please don't ever be afraid to be who you are."

Jade x the Triple A Girls = #POWER http://smarturl.it/POWERits A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

They also have a love for RuPaul's Drag Race, as Jade recently posed with Alaska Thunderfuck, Willam and Courtney Act looking fiercer than ever.

Way to go Little Mix and congrats to the happy couple!