Gay Couple Introduces Son To Birth Mother & Doctor Who Delivered Him

Boston-based husbands Jonathon Bobbitt-Miller and Blair Miller introduced their four-year-old son Zeke to his birth mother and the doctor who delivered him. The heartwarming story was shared by PEOPLE.

Blair says, “We had talked about going to meet his mom and three weeks before we went out he said, ‘I want to meet the doctor who delivered me and gave me to you. When your 4-year-old says that, you think, ‘We should.’ ”

“I made the right decision. I made the best decision for him and for all of us,” Higgins tells PEOPLE. “I helped a family start and I gave him his best chance and for that I feel extremely proud and thankful.”

The Millers have also kept in touch with their 3-year-old son Cash's birth mother Chloe Schaefer.

“I wanted to be in touch, it’s the only way I could do it. It’s still a little tough. Sometimes I think about what could have been, but I’m really happy for the life that he has now. His dads are amazing people,” says Schaefer, 25.

The Millers--and their children's birth mothers--remain fierce advocates for adoption, sharing:

“There is a stigma with adoption and we’re going against every bit of that. If more people will adopt, the impact you can have and the family you can have…my minds been blown. It’s not about us, it’s only about these two boys. We didn’t have kids for us, we have kids because we have love to give and so many other people do as well,” Blair says. Jonathon adds, “I feel like we have something more special because we fought so hard for these guys. We realize we have something very special.”

