Gay Couple Publicly Caned 83 Times For Gay Sex In Indonesia

A gay couple was publicly caned in Indonesia on Tuesday, receiving 83 cane strokes for having consensual gay sex.

The Associated Press reports:

Two men in Indonesia’s Aceh province were publicly caned dozens of times Tuesday for consensual gay sex, a punishment that intensifies an anti-gay backlash in the world’s most populous Muslim country and which rights advocates denounced as “medieval torture.”

More than a thousand people packed the courtyard of a mosque to witness the caning, which was the first time that Aceh, the only province in Indonesia to practice Sharia law, has caned people for homosexuality.

The crowd shouted insults and cheered as the men, ages 20 and 23, were whipped across the back and winced with pain. Many in the crush of spectators filmed the caning with cellphones as a team of five robed and hooded enforcers took turns to inflict the punishment, relieving one another after every 20 strokes for one of the men and 40 for the other.