Gay Couple Who Met On A TV Dating Show Is Now Engaged
Congratulations!!
A couple who met on a UK TV dating show have announced their engagement.
Greig Fairweather and Shaun Smith met when they appeared on the eighth season of First Dates, a British reality show which follows strangers as they are matched up for a blind date at a London restaurant.
And now, Greig and Shaun have taken to social media to share their happy news!
Shaun writes on Twitter:
“I have some absolutely fantastic news for you all, sorry if I haven’t managed to speak to you over the weekend in person. Last week, I asked Mr. Greig Fairweather to marry me.
“And he said yes! Beyond thrilled, happy and excited. Haven’t stopped smiling!”
It wasn't always smooth sailing for Greig, though.
In his first appearance on the show, he was set up with another gentleman, a pub landlord and rugby player with whom he did not share a spark. (His date actually left before the main course arrived.)
Watch:
Two weeks later, Greig would return for another episode, and have a much better experience in meeting Shaun.
Watch:
And they've been together, ever since!
Congrats to the happy couple!
