Gay Couples Can Sue Kim Davis For Damages, Thanks To Court Ruling

You might remember Kentucky couple David Ermold and David Moore as one of the couples denied a marriage license by Kim Davis.

Late last year, U.S. District Judge David Bunning dismissed a case against Davis brought by Ermold and Moore, thanks to an executive order signed by Kentucky Gov. Matthew Bevin.

But thanks to three judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, they, along with other couples, are now free to sue.

From NPR: