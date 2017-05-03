Gay Couples Can Sue Kim Davis For Damages, Thanks To Court Ruling
You might remember Kentucky couple David Ermold and David Moore as one of the couples denied a marriage license by Kim Davis.
Late last year, U.S. District Judge David Bunning dismissed a case against Davis brought by Ermold and Moore, thanks to an executive order signed by Kentucky Gov. Matthew Bevin.
But thanks to three judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, they, along with other couples, are now free to sue.
From NPR:
But in their opinion Tuesday, the three judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the story doesn't end there:
"We conclude that the district court's characterization of this case as simply contesting the 'no marriage licenses' policy is inaccurate because Ermold and Moore did not seek an injunction — they sought only damages. This action is not a general challenge to Davis's policy, but rather seeks damages for a particularized harm allegedly suffered by a specific set of plaintiffs."
The appeals court ruling revives the couple's lawsuit and sends the case back to Bunning.
