Gay Couples Kiss On The Cover Of Vogue Italia's September Issue
Molto bello!
For Vogue Italia's September issue, the magazine is featuring two beautiful same-sex kisses.
Real life couple Edoardo Velicskov and Pablo Rousson embrace in the photo above.
Refinery 29 has more on the stunning photographs, captured by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
"In a landmark moment for Vogue Italia, the September issue features not one, but two, pro-LBTQ covers — sealed with a kiss. Following the example set by the late, great, Franca Sozzani, who frequently dedicated entire issues to underrepresented minorities in fashion, like plus-size and women of color, new editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti has chosen to celebrate fashion's biggest month with models locking lips. Lily Aldridge and Vittoria Ceretti on one cover, real-life couple Edoardo Velicskov and Pablo Rousson on another, and yet a third one features Maria Carla Boscono and Federico Spinas."
Grazie to Vogue Italia for using their biggest issue of the year to send a beautiful message of love!
