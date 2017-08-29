Gay Couples Kiss On The Cover Of Vogue Italia's September Issue

Molto bello!

For Vogue Italia's September issue, the magazine is featuring two beautiful same-sex kisses.

A post shared by Emanuele Farneti (@efarneti) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Real life couple Edoardo Velicskov and Pablo Rousson embrace in the photo above.

A post shared by edoardo velicskov (@e_velicskv) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Refinery 29 has more on the stunning photographs, captured by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

"In a landmark moment for Vogue Italia, the September issue features not one, but two, pro-LBTQ covers — sealed with a kiss. Following the example set by the late, great, Franca Sozzani, who frequently dedicated entire issues to underrepresented minorities in fashion, like plus-size and women of color, new editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti has chosen to celebrate fashion's biggest month with models locking lips. Lily Aldridge and Vittoria Ceretti on one cover, real-life couple Edoardo Velicskov and Pablo Rousson on another, and yet a third one features Maria Carla Boscono and Federico Spinas."

A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Grazie to Vogue Italia for using their biggest issue of the year to send a beautiful message of love!