Gay Dads Announce Twin Boys With Cute Lego Stop Motion Animation

Hubbies Sean Gannon and Spencer Parker used a Lego stop motion animation to announce the arrival of their twin boys! In a fantasy-inspired tale of two princes who encounter a mermaid, a wizard, a dragon and a female knight, the creative couple retells their personal journey through surrogacy.

At the end of the super cute video, the couple appears on screen announcing that their twins are expected in June of 2018.

Congratulations to the dads! May they live happily ever after!

See their modern day fairytale here: