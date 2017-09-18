Gay Dads Appear In Sweet And Inclusive Ad, Are 'Shocked' By Homophobic Response Online

Gay dads appear in a sweet, inclusive new advertisement that celebrates parenting and families of all sorts.

Manchester couple Lee and Mat Samuels-Camozzi feature in a new clip for McCain chips.

But in the little time since the ad has been released, they've already been compared to pedophiles, and have been ridiculed for denying their son a mother.

Lee, a 35-year-old customer relations manager, tells the Daily Record:

“We’ve had dozens of hateful comments. “One of the most hurtful compared us to perverts, saying ‘Whatever next, society accepting paedophiles?’ We are shocked this kind of attitude exists in the 21st century. We’re proud of our little family and we have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Your family is beautiful, Lee and Mat. We send you lots of love!

H/T: Attitude