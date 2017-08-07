Gay Dads Share Adorable Snapshot Of Their Family, And Instagram Is In Love

One family was delighted and surprised by an outpouring of love, after their Instagram snap was shared by the account Gays With Kids.

Gay dads Jeremy and Joshua shared an adorable photo of themselves in bed, with their infant son, after spending a fun (and exhausting!) day at Disney World.

Ever since, the positive comments have been pouring in from Instagram users all over the world.

"I'm crying, this is so adorable." remarked one person.

"Thank you for being the example for me and my husband of 15 years, we’re 36 now and are starting a family. Thank you for your hope you give to the world," commented another.

Said Jeremy to Gay Star News:

"We were overwhelmed by how much recognition our photo received. "It was a photo I snapped as we were laying in bed recouping from a long hot day at Disney World the day before. Anakin was a trooper at Disney World and went on several of the rides with us and after ten long hours we finally called it a night and went back to our rental house. "I can’t believe how many likes our photo got! We love being dads to two great kids and wouldn’t trade it for the world."

Joshua, 31, and Jeremy, 34, have been married since April 2015. They are the proud fathers of nine-month old son Anakin (pictured above), and two-month-old daughter Izley.

Cuteness overload, indeed!

H/T: Gay Star News