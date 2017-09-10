Gay Dating App Blued Might Be The Best App In The World

Screenshot / via Bloomberg

There’s a lot of concern around China when it comes to gay content. China is constantly banning or flagging gay content in movies or series like Alien Covenant or Addicted the Web Series.

On top of that, Chinese companies have gotten hold of several gay dating apps and many fear they will ruin these apps.

For instance, earlier this year Grindr was officially bought out by Chinese company Beijing Kunlun Tech. The company had already bought 61.5% of Grindr’s stakes before deciding to buy the rest in May.

Then, a new sugar daddy app called DaddyBear came onto the scene this summer and offended many people for its jargon that ostracizes gay men living with HIV. It turns out that the company behind that app is also from China.

But, what we often forget is that the largest gay app in the world, and possibly the best one, is Chinese based Blued.

Blued is like any other gay app in that it helps gay men meet other gay men. That said, the app also has multiple other features that several apps lack. These features include having a built in news site, entertainment such as gaming, and a live streaming feature where streamers can earn money.

Perhaps the reason this app is so successful and focused on actually bettering the lives of gay men is that it was created by a gay man who wanted to find a way to connect with other gay men.

