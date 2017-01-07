Gay Drama 'Moonlight' Awarded 'Best Picture' By National Society Of Film Critics

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Moonlight for winning the National Society of Film Critics "Best Picture" award.

Deadline reports:

Surprising no one, Moonlight also nabbed a Supporting Actor win for Mahershala Ali, widely considered since the film’s debut to be the front runner in the category at the Academy Awards. Ali faced strong competition, with Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) coming in as runners up. And finally, Moonlight has won for Best Cinematography, beating out Silence and, yep, La La Land.

Moonlight was also presented with an award for Best Director (Barry Jenkins).

