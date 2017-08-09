A Gay Guerrilla Group Fighting ISIS Tweeted Out Love To Stockholm Pride

Credit: Twitter/@IRPGF

A gay guerrilla group has surfaced to fight against ISIS and their letting themselves be known to the rest of the world.

Yesterday, Stockholm Pride got a surprise when The Queer Insurrection and Liberation Army (or TQILA “aka tequila”) tweeted out a message in solidarity.

The tweet said, “Att få älska vem man vill är värt kampen! Kärlek från Raqqa till Pride Stockholm,” and meant, “Getting to love whoever you want is worth the fight! Love from Raqqa to Pride Stockholm.”

TQILA to Stockholm Pride thx2 @Mexlumy at YPG Media Center. Att få älska vem man vill är värt kampen! Kärlek från Raqqa till Pride Stockholm pic.twitter.com/ice2tAC07a — IRPGF (@IRPGF) August 2, 2017

This then inspired responses from people at Stockholm Pride who wished the soldiers well and hoped for their safety.

Kick-off and seminar of Rev-Pride with @AaASthlm Kvinnofront @Cyklopen , Sthlm.

Lots of love and stay safe!

Thank you T-QILA/YPJ/YPG! pic.twitter.com/9yDBGcde9R — Jonas (@j0naslarss0n) August 2, 2017

Från Stockholms pridetåget igår! "Revolutionary regards from queers in Stockholm to the freedom fighters in TQILA@IRPGF #Twitterkurds pic.twitter.com/nKP7x2g5fu — Têkoşîn (@Mexlumy) August 6, 2017

This guerilla group rose up in a reaction to their harsh and extremely anti-gay environment while using the motto: “These faggots kill facists.”

In their fight against ISIS and an extremely toxic Islamic State, TQUILA is alligned with another group called the International Revolutionary People’s Guerilla Forces or IRPGF.

IRPGF has also released some information outlining why TQUILA was founded. Part of the document, which is imaged below, states that, “The images of gay men being thrown off roofs and stoned to death by Daesh was something we could not idly watch.”

It also states that they believe, “queerphobia, homophobia, and transphobia are not inherent to Islam or any other religion.”

Not much else is known about either group as they try to remain as secret as possible for their own safety. What we do know is that there are people fighting for LGBTQ rights against hateful and terroristic groups like ISIS.

Some may feel that these tweets sending love is condoning or ignoring the violence that groups like TQUILA or IRPFG are committing. And while yes, killing is a monstrous thing to do, for these people the reality is that the only other option is to be killed themselves.

So good for TQUILA and IRPFG for fighting back. Those of us who are living in places where we can have Pride events and do things like hold hands without getting killed should be praising your fight to live and to love.