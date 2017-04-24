Gay Guy Goes On Tinder Date w/ Olive Garden Manager & Gets All The Answers You Want

This is GOLD and for the record we'd happily go on a date to The Olive Garden!

New York Twitter user Joe Wadlington was on a Tinder date when he realized he'd hit the motherlode. His date was formerly the general manager at The Olive Garden in NYC's Time Square and he had some stories to tell!

Naturally, Joe documented them on Twitter.

Clearly, he'd seen some shit. So the next hour and a half was me asking questions. I tried to do y'all right. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

Q Did y'all ever run out of breadsticks? If so what happened?

— Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

"They kept saying, 'OLIVE GARDEN DOESNT DO THAT, our Olive Garden, in Ohio, doesn't do that." — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

Q: Was everyone from Ohio?

A: Brazil, Puerto Rico, & Ohio. The foreigners I understood. They'd grown up watching O.G. commercials. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

Q: National pricing or city pricing?

A: City pricing. It made no sense why the Americans were there. They were paying 3x for the same food. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

A: How big is it?

Q: Three floors. It may be the biggest Olive Garden in the world. The wait was always 2 hours. Our last seating was at 2AM — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

Note: I think he may have been trying to impress me here.

Note, note: It worked. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

A: Not on my shifts. But if someone wanted to, Olive Garden would not let us remove them. They are "family" and would be allowed to eat. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

Q: Steak knives? Like the knives from the table or BYOK?

A: From the table. So, it started out as a fist fight and the other manger pulled — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

Stairs. She stopped the elevator on the 2nd floor and grabbed a knife off someone's table.

A: someone else's knife?!

Q: yes — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

ran down there and pulled them apart again. They were on the first floor at this point. And he threw them out into the street. So they could — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

A: What happened after that?

Q: I don't know. They were outside, so they weren't our problem anymore

A: Would you say they're still "family" — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

A: You may be surprised, but yes, Olive Garden running out of breadsticks is worse than a knife fight.

Q: No, I totally get it. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

And how did it all end??

Reader, I married him. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

Joe Wadlington, you're a hero.

