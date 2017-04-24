Gay Guy Goes On Tinder Date w/ Olive Garden Manager & Gets All The Answers You Want

Instinct Staff | April 24, 2017

This is GOLD and for the record we'd happily go on a date to The Olive Garden!

New York Twitter user Joe Wadlington was on a Tinder date when he realized he'd hit the motherlode. His date was formerly the general manager at The Olive Garden in NYC's Time Square and he had some stories to tell! 

Naturally, Joe documented them on Twitter.

And how did it all end??

Joe Wadlington, you're a hero. 

 

(H/T: NNNext)