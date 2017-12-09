Gay Hating Kim Davis Looks Visibly Enraged and for Good Reason

We all remember our favorite anti-LGBT, mall walker type of gay Kim Davis right? She was the one who refused to do her ACTUAL job when she denied marriage licenses to gay couples even though gay marriage was already legalized? Yeah, that lady.

Well, one of the guys that she denied is now running against her for County Clerk in Kentucky Rowan's County, and she doesn't look too thrilled about it! Yay!

David Ermold will be running against Kim for the position, and even showed up to see his old best friend when he signed up to run against her in the upcoming election.

Her face when doing so says it all. Good luck Kim, you are going to REALLY need it.