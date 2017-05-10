Gay High School Football Player My-King Johnson Honored w/ Courage Award

Phoenix, Arizona high school football player My-King Johnson has been awarded the Courage Award by the Arizona Republic after publicly coming out as gay in an Arizona Daily Star profile.

My-King will play for the University of Arizona in the fall and is reportedly the first openly gay football scholarship player in the NCAA.

Outsports reports:

“My-King Johnson was one of three finalists for the Courage Award, which we present to student-athletes who show strength in the face of difficult or trying circumstances,” Arizona Republic sports editor Mark Faller told Outsports. “The other two finalists had their own challenges. One quarterbacked a football game two days after the unexpected death of his father. The other stood up to racist taunts directed at him at a basketball game. “This is the second season of our program, which is a year-long salute to the best in high school sports culminating with a spring awards show. For all of our awards we canvass the state for nominees, select three finalists, then the staff votes to choose a winner, which is announced at the event.” When he plays a down for Arizona this fall, Johnson will become the first openly gay player in college football’s FBS division. He has been out for years and played openly on his high school team. Arizona recruited the highly rated defensive lineman knowing he was openly gay.

Check out My-King's Arizona Wildcats player profile:

Congrats, My-King!!

