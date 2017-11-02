Gay Instagrammer In Trouble For His Blackface Halloween Costume
Instagrammer Zachary Crane is in trouble for dressing up for Halloween in what people are calling Blackface.
Crane is a 30-year-old Instagrammer and artist with over 22,000 followers. But he isn’t just an Instagram artist who shares his artwork, he also posts everyday pics of himself engaging in the world. Plus, he does a bunch of vanity shots as well like bathroom selfies, underwear selfies, shirtless shots, gym shots and more.
For Halloween, Crane decided he wanted to dress up as an iconic Marvel superhero from the X-men.
And while nobody questions his decision to dress up as Storm (because come on, Storm's awesome), many have a problem with the way that he chose to do it.
Many called it Blackface and berated Crane, and, of course, Crane saw nothing wrong with the way he dressed. Instead, he felt attacked by all the commenters.
“I’m fully aware that everyone is crying over my costume and calling me a racist piece of shit… like seriously,” he said in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Just to let everyone know, I love Storm. Have ever since I was a kid.”
Many people are calling Crane racist and pointing out that he’s a known Trump supporter to demonize the man. But, this writer won’t. I’m going to believe that Zachary Crane didn’t mean any harm when he wore this outfit.
That said, Crane’s costume choice is still offensive and a terrible decision from the get-go.
This moment reminds me of last Halloween when The Real O’Neals had the same controversy when main character Kevin O’Neal dressed up as Super Bowl Beyoncé including a darker skin tone. (I had similarly conflicting thoughts when that happened).
In history, Blackface is attached to things like the Minstrel shows of the 1800s. White actors would travel around America (and Europe). They would wear black paint on their skin and act out racist stereotypes of black people.
For many, the definition of Blackface includes the stereotypical and racist “acting” of blackness and not just the darkening of skin.
Perhaps that mentality of "If it's not meant to be racist it isn't Blackface," is why people like Zachary Crane or Kenny O’Neal dress up in costumes and darken their face to look black.
Again, I don’t think Zachary Crane was intending to be racist (or rather, I hope he wasn’t), but I also think that his white privilege was showing.
Instead of fighting to darken your skin, why not save yourself the hassle of fighting (and putting on the paint), and instead respect the feelings and history of people of color?
Can we all just agree to stop coloring our skin to mimic other races and put Blackface behind us for good? (And yes, I’m also including Yellowface and Whiteface found in comedies like White Chicks).
While you could argue “PC this” and “PC that,” this ultimately is a fight we don’t need to have. You can still dress up as Beyoncé or X-Men’s Storm. Just don’t color your skin. That’s it.
Note: The opinion in this article belongs to the writer and not of Instinct Magazine itself.
Update (11/2/2017): This article first label's Zachary Crane's action as not Blackface. That said, after some consideration and a long response to a commenter down below (which is worth reading if you're interested in this topic), it has been updated to say the opposite.
oh girl, I had to go and calm down a little bit after reading your post then I came back reread just to make sure I didn’t just read what I read now that I have I suggest you strap yourself in because this is gonna be a long one.
“I’m going to believe that Zachary Crane didn’t mean any harm when he wore this outfit and I’m even going to say that this isn’t Blackface”
“For me, the definition of Blackface includes the stereotypical and racist “acting” of blackness and not just the darkening of skin.”
First of all, sweetie Blackface isn’t just about doing something stereotypical while your face is darker it’s also about doing it (coloring your skin) in the first. Not to mention Blackface has been going on for years but in the recent years, I’d say 2011 and up, people have begun to see it as wrong because more people are standing up to point it out so he shouldn’t feel surprised about getting flack for it, he knew damn well what he was doing he’s 30.
Second of all, who are you to say that what he did wasn’t Blackface??? Everyone is entitled to an opinion but who do you think you are to say what he did wasn’t damn well what it was, you don’t get to speak for my people. As a Dominican and black woman i do take offense to it because it’s fucking 2017 everyone knows that it’s wrong. There are plenty of people dressing up that don’t need to use whiteface, or Blackface while dressing as a character who’s white or black. Normally I criticize your articles but keep it to myself but you sir are stepping out of your lane, that’s like if a black man colored his skin completely white but dressed as a thug with it and everyone who’s Caucasian got upset but i was like ‘I don’t think he was being racist he wasn’t acting like a stereotypical white guy’ or if anyone dressed up as a Asian but was a pimp or something what are you gonna say ‘well it’s not racist because they’re not being stereotypical’ like I said everyone is entitled to an opinion but you don’t get to say what he did wasn’t racist or blackface. sorry, not sorry for my rant.
I never stated that he was racist or trying to be racist I merely stated that what he did was racist and 9/10 when someone does Blackface their not trying to be racist but the fact of the matter is that it was, I can see where you’re going but I’m not sure how you got there. Like I’ve stated in my post above what he did was racist, and wrong he’s 30 and clearly on social media a lot so he knows this you’re making excuses for him without meaning to. I’m 20 and I can clearly see something was wrong. Don’t get me wrong I see exactly what he was doing it’s the age old thing of “there’s no such thing as bad publicity” people are going to talk about him and retweet, repost and comment on his pic thus giving him the fake he wants that being said you can’t ignore that solid fact what he did was wrong, he knows better and as for your comment on all Blackface issues being racist, they are the only difference is some are intentional while others, much like his, is accidental.
Btw, my criticizing of articles are not with you (i don’t even know who you are dude sorry) it’s with the Instinct fluff pieces that are in no way shape or form news.
What’s with you mentioning yourself being an English student? And Who’s arguing I’m merely stating how I feel as well as many others. I would actually like to know your definition of racism. I need to see why you think what this guy did was not racist. I don’t think he intended to be racist but it was simply painting once face to depict that of another race or religion when not being apart of that race or religion is indeed racist, is it intentional? Probably not but it is, and yes there are many examples an definitions for racism/racist and you have to acknowledge that this is one of them, and as for your “it’s not Blackface” I’m sorry but it makes not one lick of sense. If you paint your face black regardless of if you’re acting black or not you’re wearing blackface which is wrong and there is no argument for that especially for someone who’s on social media on the daily, not to mention he’s 30!!! need to see what Google map you used to get where you are because I’m lost.
