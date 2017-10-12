Gay Iraqi-American Twin Zach Zakar Goes Full Frontal

Over the summer, the Zakar twins shared their coming out story.

Then last month, the gay Iraqi-American brothers dove into more intimate matters with Comedy Central show host Daniel Tosh.

On Tosh.0, the twins answered intensely personal questions, like who has the better package.

Says Zach:

“I saw Michael’s dick once and I was uncomfortable. “I think I went back in the closet.”

The twins also admit that their fans often ask them to sell their underwear.

“Mine go from $100 to $500,” Zach says.

On that note, OMG got their hands on snaps from Zach Zakar's sexy full frontal shoot.

Click HERE to check out the NSFW photos.

H/T: OMG