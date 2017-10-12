Gay Iraqi-American Twin Zach Zakar Goes Full Frontal
Instinct Staff | October 12, 2017
Over the summer, the Zakar twins shared their coming out story.
Then last month, the gay Iraqi-American brothers dove into more intimate matters with Comedy Central show host Daniel Tosh.
On Tosh.0, the twins answered intensely personal questions, like who has the better package.
Says Zach:
“I saw Michael’s dick once and I was uncomfortable.
“I think I went back in the closet.”
The twins also admit that their fans often ask them to sell their underwear.
“Mine go from $100 to $500,” Zach says.
On that note, OMG got their hands on snaps from Zach Zakar's sexy full frontal shoot.
Click HERE to check out the NSFW photos.
H/T: OMG
