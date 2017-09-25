Gay Iraqi-American Zakar Twins Strip To Their Undies, Talk Sex With Daniel Tosh
Instinct Staff | September 25, 2017
Earlier this summer, gay Iraqi-American twins Michael and Zach Zakar opened up about their coming out experience.
And now, they're diving deep into the intimate details of their sex lives with Tosh.0's Daniel Tosh!
The brothers answer all sorts of intensely personal questions, like who has the better package.
Says Zach:
“I saw Michael’s dick once and I was uncomfortable.
“I think I went back in the closet.”
The twins also admit that their fans often ask them to sell their underwear.
“Mine go from $100 to $500,” Zach says.
Watch the NSFW episode of Tosh.0!
H/T: Hornet
