Gay Journalist Martyn Hett Confirmed As One Killed In Manchester Terror Attack

29-year-old PR manager and former Attitude magazine contributor Martyn Hett has been confirmed as one of those killed in the Manchester terror attack on Monday.

Attitude reports:

Friends and relatives announced the tragic news on Wednesday morning (May 24) following an extensive social media campaign to locate down the PR manager from Stockport, who had been missing since Monday night’s deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. ...

Martyn, a former Attitude contributor who had appeared on television shows including Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers, had attended Monday’s concert with a friend, Stuart Aspinall, but became became separated from him towards the end of the show.

Stuart wrote in a Facebook post shortly after the attack: “The more news that is coming out, the scarier this is getting. There was an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert tonight in Manchester and I haven’t seen my friend Martyn since.

“He went to the bar about 20 minutes before the end of the concert and got chatting to some girls. As I was leaving, the explosion happened and everyone started running.”