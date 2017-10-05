Gay Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Who Lost His Partner, Speaks To Anderson Cooper

We recently told you about a Utah gay couple who were in Las Vegas during the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Yesterday, Anderson Cooper spoke to Bobby Eardley, who lost his partner Cameron Robinson in the horrific incident.

Speaking of Robinson, Eardley said:

“I just can not say enough amazing things about that man. He’s such an example to everyone he came into contact with in his life.”

Eardley also described his final moments with his partner:

“I just wanted to make sure that he knew that he wasn’t alone in those moments and I held him and talked to him the whole time and I know he wasn’t the only victim and I know that so many other people are going through exactly what I’m going through and my heart goes out to every single one of them and I just want to make sure that the heroes of the situation are also noticed.”

Eardley’s friend Valerie Alvey established a GoFundMe page to help pay for Robinson's funeral.

She writes:

“Today we lost an amazing friend, son, brother, uncle, cousin, coworker and boyfriend to the senseless, horrible tragedy of the Las Vegas shooting. “He was full of life and love and so much passion. He loved his family, friends and everyone he came in contact with.”

H/T: Towleroad