Gay & Lesbian Entertainment Critics Reveal Dorian Awards Film & TV Nominations

The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA), comprised of over 170 reputable film/TV critics and entertainment journalists across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., has revealed the nominees for the 2017 Dorian Awards in Film and Television!

GALECA President and Us Weekly television critic John Griffiths shares, “Our members showed a true interest in attitude, fire and meaningfulness in their Dorian nominations this year. I’m so proud to be part of this passionate, supportive and richly diverse bunch of film and TV experts."

Check out the full list of nominees!

COMPLETE LIST OF GALECA 2016/17 DORIAN AWARDS NOMINEES: (Note: Categories with more than five nominees involved a tie) Film of the Year Jackie (Fox Searchlight) La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate) Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios) Moonlight (A24) 20th Century Women (A24) Director of the Year (Film or Television) Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24) Pablo Larraín, Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios) Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios) Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate) Film Performance of the Year — Actress Annette Bening, 20th Century Women (A24) Viola Davis, Fences (Paramount) Isabelle Huppert, Elle (Sony Classics) Emma Stone, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate) Natalie Portman, Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Film Performance of the Year — Actor Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios) Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (A24) Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate) Trevante Rhodes, Moonlight (A24) Denzel Washington, Fences (Paramount) LGBTQ Film of the Year Being 17 (Strand) Closet Monster (Strand) Moonlight (A24) Other People (Vertical) The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios) Foreign Language Film of the Year Elle (Sony Classics) Neruda (The Orchard) The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios) Things to Come (Sundance Selects) Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Screenplay of the Year Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24) Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos, The Lobster (A24) Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate) Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios) Mike Mills, 20th Century Women (A24) Documentary of the Year (theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release) I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia) O.J. Made in America (ESPN Films) 13th (Netflix) Tickled (Magnolia) Weiner (Netflix) Visually Striking Film of the Year Arrival (Paramount) Jackie (Fox Searchlight) La La Land (Lionsgate) Moonlight (A24) The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios) Unsung Film of the Year American Honey (A24) Captain Fantastic (Bleecker Street) Christine (The Orchard) Other People (Vertical) Sing Street (The Weinstein Company) Campy Film of the Year Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (Fox Searchlight) King Cobra (IFC Midnight) Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features) The Dressmaker (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios) The Neon Demon (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios) TV Drama of the Year Black Mirror (Netflix) Game of Thrones (HBO) Stranger Things (Netflix) The Crown (Netflix) The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) Westworld (HBO) TV Comedy of the Year Atlanta (FX) Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW) Insecure (HBO) Transparent (Amazon) Veep (FX) TV Performance of the Year — Actor Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO) Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX) Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX) Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon) Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX) TV Performance of the Year — Actress Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO) Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO) Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson (FX) Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix) TV Current Affairs Show of the Year Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN) Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC) Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) TV Musical Performance of the Year Beyonce, "Lemonade," MTV Video Music Awards (MTV) Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece," American Idol (Fox) Lady Gaga - "Til It Happens to You," The 88th Academy Awards (ABC) Jennifer Hudson, "I Know Where I've Been," Hairspray Live! (NBC) Kate McKinnon "Hallelujah,” Saturday Night Live (NBC) LGBTQ TV Show of the Year Looking: The Movie (HBO) Orange Is the New Black (Netflix) RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Logo) The Real O'Neals (ABC) Transparent (Amazon) Unsung TV Show of the Year Fleabag (Amazon) Lady Dynamite (Netflix) London Spy (BBC America) Please Like Me (Pivot) The Real O'Neals (ABC) Campy TV Show of the Year Finding Prince Charming (Logo) Fuller House (Netflix) Hairspray Live! (NBC) RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Logo) Scream Queens (Fox) The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Fox) We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year Millie Bobby Brown Lucas Hedges Connor Jessup Ruth Negga Trevante Rhodes Wilde Wit of the Year (honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse) Samantha Bee Carrie Fisher Bill Maher Kate McKinnon John Oliver Wilde Artist of the Year (honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television) Beyonce Viola Davis Barry Jenkins Kate McKinnon Lin-Manuel Miranda Timeless Star (to an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit) John Waters