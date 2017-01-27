Gay & Lesbian Entertainment Critics Reveal Dorian Awards Film & TV Winners
Nigel Campbell | January 27, 2017
The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) has announced their Dorian Award winners in film and television! GALECA is comprised of over 170 film/TV critics and entertainment journalists across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
Oscar nominated Moonlight takes home five honors including Film of the Year!
COMPLETE LIST OF GALECA 2016/17 DORIAN AWARD WINNERS(Noted with a bullet in bold)Film of the YearJackie (Fox Searchlight)La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)• Moonlight (A24)20th Century Women (A 24)Director of the Year(Film or Television)• Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24)Pablo Larraín, Jackie (Fox Searchlight)Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)Film Performance of the Year — ActressAnnette Bening, 20th Century Women (A24)• Viola Davis, Fences (Paramount)Isabelle Huppert, Elle (Sony Classics)Emma Stone, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)Natalie Portman, Jackie (Fox Searchlight)Film Performance of the Year — ActorCasey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)• Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (A24)Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)Trevante Rhodes, Moonlight (A24)Denzel Washington, Fences (Paramount)LGBTQ Film of the YearBeing 17 (Strand)Closet Monster (Strand)• Moonlight (A24)Other People (Vertical)The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)Foreign Language Film of the YearElle (Sony Classics)Neruda (The Orchard)• The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)Things to Come (Sundance Selects)Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics)Screenplay of the Year• Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24)Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos, The Lobster (A24)Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)Mike Mills, 20th Century Women (A24)Documentary of the Year(theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release)I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia)• O.J. Made in America (ESPN Films)13th (Netflix)Tickled (Magnolia)Weiner (Sundance Selects/Showtime)Visually Striking Film of the YearArrival (Paramount)Jackie (Fox Searchlight)• La La Land (Lionsgate)Moonlight (A24)The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)Unsung Film of the YearAmerican Honey (A24)Captain Fantastic (Bleecker Street)• Christine (The Orchard)Other People (Vertical)Sing Street (The Weinstein Company)Campy Film of the YearAbsolutely Fabulous: The Movie (Fox Searchlight)King Cobra (IFC Midnight)Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features)• The Dressmaker (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios)The Neon Demon (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios)TV Drama of the YearBlack Mirror (Netflix)Game of Thrones (HBO)Stranger Things (Netflix)The Crown (Netflix)• The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)Westworld (HBO)TV Comedy of the YearAtlanta (FX)Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW)Insecure (HBO)• Transparent (Amazon)Veep (FX)TV Performance of the Year — ActorRiz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)• Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)TV Performance of the Year — ActressClaire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)• Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson (FX)Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix)TV Current Affairs Show of the YearAnderson Cooper 360 (CNN)• Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)TV Musical Performance of the YearBeyonce, "Lemonade," MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece," American Idol (Fox)Lady Gaga - "Til It Happens to You," The 88th Academy Awards (ABC)Jennifer Hudson, "I Know Where I've Been," Hairspray Live! (NBC)• Kate McKinnon "Hallelujah,” Saturday Night Live (NBC)LGBTQ TV Show of the YearLooking: The Movie (HBO)Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Logo)The Real O'Neals (ABC)• Transparent (Amazon)Unsung TV Show of the YearFleabag (Amazon)Lady Dynamite (Netflix)London Spy (BBC America)Please Like Me (Pivot)• The Real O'Neals (ABC)Campy TV Show of the YearFinding Prince Charming (Logo)Fuller House (Netflix)Hairspray Live! (NBC)• RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Logo)Scream Queens (Fox)The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Fox)We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star of the YearMillie Bobby BrownLucas HedgesConnor JessupRuth Negga• Trevante RhodesWilde Wit of the Year(honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)Samantha Bee• Carrie FisherBill MaherKate McKinnonJohn OliverWilde Artist of the Year (tie)(honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television)BeyonceViola DavisBarry Jenkins• Kate McKinnon• Lin-Manuel MirandaTimeless Star(to an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)John Waters (previously announced)
Congratulations to all the winners!
Thoughts on the honorees?
