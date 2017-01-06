Gay Love Story ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Sells Before Sundance Premiere

Could this be our next gay film that becomes a mainstream hit? Gay love story, Call Me By Your Name has been picked up in a seven figure deal before its January premiere at the Sundance Film Festival! The film stars Armie Hammer and Homeland's Timothee Chalamet.

Variety exclusively reports:

One of the buzziest titles to debut at this month’s Sundance Film Festival is already off the market. “Call Me By Your Name,” a gay love story in the tradition of “Brokeback Mountain,” has sold to Sony Pictures Classics, Variety has learned.

The deal for worldwide rights, estimated to be in the low to mid-seven figures, was struck after several buyers expressed interest. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions will handle the international rights for the drama, which will debut in the upcoming festival’s Premieres section.

“Call Me By Your Name,” adapted from the beloved 2007 novel by Andre Aciman, follows a love story that spans 20 years after a chance meeting in 1980s Italy between a 17-year-old boy (Timothee Chalamet from “Homeland”) and a twentysomething man (Armie Hammer). It’s not clear what the movie will be rated, but the book involves a sexually explicit act with a peach and other sexually charged moments.

In the 11 years since “Brokeback Mountain,” Hollywood has struggled to release many gay love stories that have crossed over into the mainstream (“Carol” and “The Kids Are All Right” were both confined to art houses). But “Call Me By Your Name” could connect with broader audiences as a result of its pedigree both behind and in front of the camera.