Gay Man Accused Of 'Deliberately' Infecting 10 Of His Lovers With HIV

A gay Ediburgh man has been accused of deliberately infecting 10 of his lovers with HIV.

According to reports, Daryll Rowe allegedly infected his partners by tampering with the condoms used during sex.

The incidents are said to have taken place in Brighton, between October 2015, and January 2016.

Rowe is currently being held in custody in Scotland. He denies all charges

The Independent has more:

A judge has granted lifetime anonymity to the alleged victims. If an HIV-positive person is not receiving treatment and is deliberately infecting their sexual partners, they can be charged with grievous bodily harm and face life in prison. If the person is receiving treatment and the virus is at “undetectable” levels in their system, they cannot pass the virus onto others.

Police have asked Rowe's other sexual partners to get tested.