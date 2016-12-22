Gay Man Confronts Ivanka Trump On JetBlue Flight, Is Removed

Lawyer Dan Goldstein, one half of a gay couple on-board a JetBlue flight to Palm Beach, Florida, apparently confronted Ivanka Trump on the plane. Goldstein told Ivanka her father is "ruining the country" and he was subsequently removed from the flight.

TMZ reports:

Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, "Your father is ruining the country." The guy went on, "Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private." The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade. A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons. JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!"

In a tweet that was later deleted, the husband of the "screaming" passenger tweeted (according to TMZ):

7:48 AM PT -- The husband of the unruly passenger tweeted an hour before the plane took off, "Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them."

According to Extra he later tweeted and deleted:

He later tweeted and deleted, "My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off."

JetBlue released the following statement:

"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."

