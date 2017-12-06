Gay Man Denied Marriage License By Kim Davis Is Officially Running To Replace Her As County Clerk

Recently we told you that a gay man who was denied a marriage license by Kim Davis said he may run against her in next year's election.

Well now it's official! David Ermold is running to replace Davis as county clerk in Kentucky's Rowan County!

He told the Lexington Herald-Leader:

“I am running to restore the confidence of the people in our clerk’s office and because I believe that the leaders of our community should act with integrity and fairness, and they should put the needs of their constituents first. “My commitment to Rowan County is to restore professional leadership, fairness, and responsibility to the clerk’s office. I will build upon the successes of the past, and I will seek solutions for the challenges we may still face.”

Ermold, 43, teaches English at the University of Pikeville and is the director of the Morehead Pride, a local gay rights group.

You may recognize him from a viral YouTube video, in which he and his fiancé could be seen walking into the Rowan County clerk's office to acquire a marriage license.

After being denied once before, Ermold and his partner returned to the county office with a video camera to document the moment when they were refused the license.

Since they shared the video in July of 2015, it's been viewed by 1.8 million people.

Previously he spoke to the Greenfield Recorder: