Gay Man Gets Emotional While Announcing His Divorce, In New Video

A gay man opens up in a raw, emotional video, in which he announces his divorce from his husband.

Vinny, a popular YouTuber who built a social media following with his partner, Luke, became tearful while discussing his relationship.

According to Gay Star News, the couple first became acquainted on MySpace, in 2006. The following year, the couple would meet in person for the first time, in Barcelona.

Since Vinny is from the US and Luke is British, the couple would maintain a long-distance relationship for six years, before their eventual 2013 marriage in Nottingham, England.

Following their wedding, the couple in the UK for two years, before eventually moving to the US.

Sadly, in a new YouTube video, Vinny shares that the couple has been living apart since February this year, and have decided to get a divorce.

"Luke and I haven’t lived together since February. During the surprise trip to Key West that he took me on, he told me that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to be married or in a relationship. "So we took a break and tried to see if things could work, and evidently they didn’t."

