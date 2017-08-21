Gay Man Rescued From Homophobic Attack By Three Drag Queens

A gay man is thanking three brave drag queens for rescuing him from a homophobic attack.

Earlier this month, New Zealander Ivan Flinn decided to pop over to Oxford Street, the major thoroughfare in Sydney's vibrant gay neighborhood of Darlinghurst.

And though Flinn would suffer a violent punch from a cowardly attacker, three drag queen "angels" swooped in to save him.

Said the 34-year-old to news.com.au"

“I am a bit religious and I really thought I was going to die, I was praying for a hero and I got three angels."

Those drag heroines were Coco Jumbo, Ivy Leaguee, and Vybe, who had just performed in the neighborhood.

Though Ivy Leaguee, who out of drag goes by the name Luke Karakia, would suffer some injury following the attack, he said his glamazon alter ego didn't hesitate to intervene.

He tells news.com.au:

“Those boys sh*t themselves, they weren’t ready for some drag queens on top of them."

To thank the three queens for their bravery and help, Flinn is raising money to help the queens replace wigs and heels damaged in the attack.

news.com.au has more on the story:

The IT project manager, originally from New Zealand, said he had left a local bar on the famous gay strip of Oxford Street after midnight on August 6 and had headed to a local kebab shop to get some sustenance for the trip home. Almost immediately he noticed a group of rowdy people behind him. “There were heaps of homophobic slurs, ‘you f**king f*ggot, you queer c**t,” all the slurs you can possibly imagine.” “I said ‘dude, don’t ever use the word f*ggot and specially not on Oxford Street of all places’” The advice did not go down well. Mr Flinn alleges one of the man then attacked him, ripped his shirt and punched him, dislocating his jaw. “He was really abusive, he had intent to assault. “After the punch I was stunned but the next thing I knew Ivy went in and was scrapping with the guy who punched me. They’re in the middle of the road, cars swerving around them, tooting, and I saw the guy rip her wig off. “They were bashing each other and she’s still wearing her high heels.”

Said Ivy to the attackers:

“I said, ‘you want to pick on little guys, you’ll need to fight the big freak. I’m a man underneath all of this, so let’s go.”

According to reports, police will are still investigating the incident, including a possible motivation of homophobic bias.

Said Flinn:

“I really thought I was going to die that night if he had kept punching me. “Everyone was silent but they reacted so quickly. The drag queens fought my fight for me, they are my heroes.”

Click HERE to contribute to Flinn's GoFundMe in benefit of the three queens.