Gay Man Says Evangelical Church Members Tried To Beat The 'Homosexual Demons' Out Of Him

A gay North Carolina man says that members of his evangelical church beat him in an effort to for the "homosexual demons" from his body.

In his court testimony, Matthew Fenner said that as he endured two hours of relentless abuse, he thought that he was "going to die."

More from the AP report:

Matthew Fenner was the first person to take the stand in the assault and kidnapping trial of Brooke Covington, a 58-year-old minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina. Fenner, 23, said Covington was the leader in a 2013 beating involving numerous congregants. He said Covington pointed out his sexual orientation, saying, “God said there is something wrong in your life.” Fenner said he had cancer as a child and had a biopsy one week before he was assaulted. “I’m frail and in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘is my neck going to break, am I going to die?”‘ Fenner said. Covington faces up to two years in prison if convicted. She is the first of five church members to face trial in the case. Each defendant will be tried separately. Prosecutor Garland Byers said during opening statements that Covington “directed and participated in” the assault.

The Washington Post adds: