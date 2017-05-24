Gay Man Shares Splash Mountain Marriage Proposal On Reddit After "Ashamed" Mom Tells Him Not To Post On Facebook
Reddit user Eugenius310 shared his marriage proposal on Disneyland's Splash Mountain with the world with this brilliant message:
My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she’s ashamed of me, so I’m posting it here for the world to see!
I proposed to my beautiful and amazing boyfriend at Disneyland yesterday with the help of my niece and nephews who helped me make the sign a few months ago. He had no idea I was proposing and I told him that we should make ‘shocked’ faces for the camera. Little did he know I was going to be behind him proposing with a sign! I quickly hid the sign away after the drop and when we exited the ride we walked to see our photo and he was shocked. I got down on one knee and asked him to spend the rest of his life with me. He said, “yes”. :)
Awesome! Congratulations, guys! (And sorry, Mom, we're just going to have to share this EVERYWHERE!!)
(H/T: Towleroad)
