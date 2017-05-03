Gay Man Sues Funeral Home That Refused To Bury His 82-Year-Old Husband

Jack Zawadski was in the immediate process of grieving his husband and partner of 52 years Robert Huskey, when he learned that the funeral home that was contracted to take his husband's body was refusing to do so based on Huskey's marriage to a man.

Huskey's nephew had made the arrangements with the local funeral home the month before his death.

NBC News reports:

But according to a lawsuit announced Tuesday by Lambda Legal, the Picayune Funeral Home suddenly refused to pick up and cremate Huskey's body as planned on the day of his death. All because that day, the lawsuit alleges, the funeral home discovered Huskey was gay and married to Jack Zawadski, his partner of 52 years. "I felt as if all the air had been knocked out of me," Zawadski said in a statement released Tuesday. "Bob was my life, and we had always felt so welcome in this community. And then, at a moment of such personal pain and loss, to have someone do what they did to me, to us, to Bob, I just couldn't believe it. No one should be put through what we were put through."

The family had to scramble to find another funeral home in the area since the nursing home couldn't hold the body. They ultimately finding one that was 90 miles away.

Lambda Legal attorney Beth Littrell told NBC News they are suing the funeral home — and parent company Brewer Funeral Services — for breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent misrepresentation. "John made all necessary arrangements before Bob's passing in order to shield his ... uncle from additional suffering and to allow friends to gather to support Jack in his grief," Littrell explained. "Instead, Bob's peaceful passing was marred by turmoil, distress and indignity, adding immeasurable anguish to Jack and John's loss. This should not have happened to them, and should not be allowed to happen again."

Sickening.

Jack discusses the events here:

