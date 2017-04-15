Gay Man Who Outed Transgender 'Survivor' Contestant Is Fired From His Job

Survivor competitor Jeff Varner is facing some very real fallout after publicly outing fellow competitor Zeke Smith as transgender on the series: he's been fired from his job.

Greensboro.com reports:

Varner spent Thursday on often-emotional interviews with national news media, including ETonline and People magazine. He said he also faced another fallout: He was fired Thursday from his job as a real estate agent. He said he was told that he is “in the middle of a news story that we don’t want anything to do with.” Efforts to reach his employer for comment were unsuccessful Thursday.

This season of Survivor was filmed ten months ago. Since then Varner says he's made efforts to better himself.

Varner, who is gay, said that he also has spent the last 10 months “educating myself and advocating even more so for the LGBTQ community. I feel like I was able to do some really good work in that time that I hope to continue.”

