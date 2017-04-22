Gay Men & LGBT Businesses Are Being Egged In Wilton Manors.

No, this is not an Easter joke. Someone is egging gay men and businesses in Wilton Manors and the police want it stopped.

Living in Wilton Manors, Florida, one of the gayest cities in the United States, it's a blessing and a great feeling to walk along Wilton Drive at night and feel safe and free. "The Drive" is a mile long stretch of very walkable paradise that's home to at least fifteen gay drinking holes / bars / clubs along with a plethora of wonderful welcoming restaurants and shops. The Drive is one of the big reasons LGBT singles, couples, thruples, come to Wilton Manors.

The Wilton Manors Police Department wants to be sure the Drive stays that safe and welcoming for all.

The incidents are not reserved for just occurring on The Drive. One incident on April 2 took place just under a mile north on 6th Avenue near the country western gay bar Scandals Saloon. Later that same day, back on The Drive, a man sitting outside Mind Your Manors reported being struck in the back with an egg, accompanied by the shout "f**king homo."

On April 8, a man outside the Greek restaurant Ethos next door to Mind Your Manors reported being egged from a moving vehicle and "had a small cut on the back of his neck from the broken egg shell." And on April 13, along the busiest stretch of Wilton Manors, two friends said they "saw an egg land next to them" and then "a black car proceeding thru the area." Most of the reports mention a gray or black vehicle. - thedailybeast.com

And it's not just individuals being egged. Businesses like "Out of the Closet" thrift store had their front windows egged on April 3.

If the individuals responsible for the egging attacks are apprehended, they could face serious charges. The WMPD noted in the press release that “crimes of this nature can be considered a 2nd degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.” “We take pride in our community and in protecting the residents, visitors, employees, and everyone who comes into Wilton Manors,” said Officer Bickhardt. “We do take it seriously.” - thedailybeast.com

To this resident of Wilton Manors, it is evident that the police force is here to serve and PROTECT. After Pulse Orlando, after Jungwirth (Man Accused Of Threatening LGBT Community In Wilton Manors Indicted), and after these egging incidents, it's very comforting to see the police force act quickly to make sure their citizens and visitors are safe.

h/t: WSVN.com, thedailybeast.com