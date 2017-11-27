Gay Nightclub Dancefloor Collapses, 40 People Injured

Forty people were reportedly injured when a popular gay nightclub dancefloor collapsed, sending guests plunging into the basement.

The accident took place at at 2:30 am local time on Sunday, at The Butterfly Disco Club in Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands.

Videos shared to social media captured the terrifying moment when the floor gave way.

The injured ranged in age from 20 and 60 and hailed from France, the UK, Belgium and Romania, while the majority are believed to be from Spain.

According to Spanish news site La Vanguardia, two victims reportedly suffered broken legs, six more had broken bones. Others are believed to have suffered moderate to light injuries.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they began sorting through the rubble by hand, and remained on site until 6:00 to ensure that no one was left trapped in the club's basement, which was not in use at the time of the incident.

According to local reports emergency responders are still investigating what caused the dancefloor to collapse.