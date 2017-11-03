Gay Olympic Rower Wins Male Athlete of The Year

Robbie Manson, an openly gay Olympic rower from New Zealand, won an "Athlete of the Year" award from the Association of National Olympic Committees in Prague.

Manson was the winner from Oceania along with female rugby player, Sarah Goss. The awards were also given to athletes from Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

It’s an honour to win Oceania male athlete of the year at the #anocawards2017 thanks to everyone who has helped and supported me through this years massive highs and lows! A post shared by Robbie Manson (@robbie_manson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Manson has had a standout year winning two gold medals and setting a new world record in rowing. He unfortunately faced an injury as well that kept him out of a few competitions, but it didn't stop him from his goals and is currently back competing and feeling better than ever.

He is now focusing on national and world championships with the goal to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Robbie came out in 2014 and competed as an out gay man at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Congrats to Robbie and check out some photos from his Instagram below.

Representing Oceania at the #anocawards2017 live on the Olympic YouTube channel for anyone who wants to tune in #anoc2017 #prague #nz #oceania #associationofnationalolympiccommittees #rowing #rugby7s A post shared by Robbie Manson (@robbie_manson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 11:50am PDT