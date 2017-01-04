Gay Porn Performer Arrested For Attacking Boyfriend For Watching Porn

Gay porn performer "Tyce Jax" has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his boyfriend for watching porn. The man, legal name Jared Louis Velazquez, has shot films for Raging Stallion and Next Door Ebony. Velazquez was already on probation for beating and choking his boyfriend a year ago.

From Project Q Atlanta:

Jared Louis Velazquez, 31, was arrested Nov. 25 after allegedly attacking Bobby Hamill in their Lenox Road duplex, according to court documents. Velazquez allegedly hit Hamill several times, threw him to the ground and threatened him with a knife during the altercation shortly after midnight, according to an Atlanta police arrest affidavit.

Velazquez – who has performed in gay sex films – apparently became enraged when he found Hamill watching porn on an iPad.

"[Hamill] stated he was watching porn on his iPad Pro when Mr. Velazquez asked him, 'Do you really need to do that?' Mr. Hamill added he then went to the restroom and heard a loud noise. He came out of the restroom and asked Mr. Velazquez what was the noise and they began arguing," according to the arrest affidavit.

Hamill, co-owner of popular gay bar BJ Roosters, told police that Velazquez smashed the iPad. When Hamill tried to leave the residence, Velazquez grabbed his keys and prevented him from walking out. The altercation then intensified, according to court documents.

"Mr. Hamill advised while trying to leave his boyfriend snatched the keys from him and began pushing and choking him against the wall. He stated he was then slammed on the ground and was hit numerous times," according to the arrest affidavit.

When Velazquez allegedly grabbed a knife, Hamill threw a glass bowl at him, according to court documents.

Police photographed the visible injuries and bruising on Hamill's neck and left arm. He refused to be treated by paramedics at the scene.