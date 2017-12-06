Gay Porn Star Ali Liam Arrested & Charged for Murdering His Boyfriend

Early last month, a Californian man by the name of Keith Harris was found dead in his home. To add to the mystery, his boyfriend Othman Al-Muttalaby (who goes by porn name Ali Liam) had gone missing for days after Keith's apartment manager found his lifeless body.

The police officially arrested Othman on November 7th and charged him with first-degree murder. Since that news broke out, there has been another vital update to this case.

According to Str8UpGayPorn, Othman has been transferred out of the hospital he was in for an involuntary 51/50 psychiatric hold and into county jail in San Francisco. Not only is he charged with first degree murder, but the prosecution has also added a domestic violence charge, given that Al-Muttalaby lived with the boyfriend he allegedly murdered.

Bail is set at $10,000,000 and his next court appearance is December 13th.

Story developing...