Gay Porn Star Brent Everett Gets Hands On With ‘What’s Up My Bum’ Challenge

The latest YouTube craze is the "What's up my bum?" challenge.

But as Davey Wavey laments:

“[It] would be great if people would actually be putting the things up their butt, but they don’t."

Which is why Davey enlisted gay porn star and all-around dreamboat Brent Everett to help him with a legit "What's up my bum?" challenge video.

Says Davey;

“As gay men, everyone’s trying to shame us and guilt us for being gay. We need to approach gay sex and sexuality with joy, so I’m joyfully going to put these things up my butt.”

Watch the NSFW-ish video:

