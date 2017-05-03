Gay Porn Star Convicted Of Murdering His Wealthy 51-Year-Old Lover

David Enrique Meza appeared in Sean Cody films as "Francisco."

A federal jury has convicted a 26-year-old San Diego man of killing his wealthy, older gay lover.

26-year-old gay porn star David Enrique Meza reportedly planned the "brutal and vicious" murder of 51-year-old Jake Clyde Merendino.

Jake Clyde Merendino

Meza has appeared in scenes for the popular gay adult film site, Sean Cody.

From The San Diego Union-Tribune:

David Enrique Meza, 26, lured Jake Clyde Merendino, 51, to the side of the road near Rosarito in the early morning hours of May 2, 2015, and stabbed him 24 times, gutting him and delivering two final slashes to the neck, according to evidence presented at trial. The victim was then dragged to a cliff and dumped over the edge.

Meza was after Merendino’s money, prosecutors said. With his death, Meza stood to inherit the Texan’s $3 million estate plus the $273,000 oceanfront condominium Merendino had just closed on the day before near Rosarito.

Jurors reached the verdict — guilty of foreign murder of a U.S. national and conspiracy to obstruct justice — after a week of deliberation. It also happened to be the second anniversary of Merendino’s death.

The case was based entirely on circumstantial evidence, and the defense largely focused its attack of the prosecution on the absence of physical evidence linking Meza to the crime scene.