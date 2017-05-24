Gay Porn Star Kayden Gray Comes Out As HIV-Positive

Gay porn performer Kayden Gray has come out as HIV-positive in an open and revealing video posted on YouTube.

He shares that he contracted HIV 3.5 years ago, almost 9 months into his pornography career.

The video is intensely personal and informative; he shares that he contracted HIV after attending a sex party where he had unprotected sex with numerous men and noticed symptoms soon after. Gray's viral load is undetectable.

Gray's video is sincerely worth viewing in full.

Gray shares, "The worst part is the judgment and the cruelty."

He cites Impulse Group as an invaluable resource.

We truly applaud Kayden for coming out and sharing his story. It's the only way to erase stigma.

(H/T: Str8UpGayPorn (NSFW) )