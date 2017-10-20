Gay Porn Star Matthew Rush Files Motion Asking For Release

Former porn star Matthew Rush was initially arrested in early September for possession/use of drug paraphernalia & possession of methamphetamine. This also came with a mugshot (seen above) that shocked his thousands of fans as it is a far cry from what he looked like even a year ago.

He was released on bond on September 25th after a brief time in custody. Three days later, however, he was re-arrested after bond was revoked due to an unpaid traffic ticket. Matthew remains behinds bars since the re-arrest back on September 28th.

Per Str8UpGayPorn, Rush is awaiting trial on the meth charge while in prison, but the state filed this motion notifying the court of a “delay…pending further review of the available evidence”:

Based on the arrest report, this appears to be a standard possession charge (and as you’ll recall, Rush was arrested after police found meth residue in his glass pipe), so it’s unclear why the state is dragging its feet and keeping Matthew behind bars. Rush, through his public defender, filed a motion today asking that he be released.

The defense sent a notice to the state’s attorney notifying them that they’ll be calling for a hearing in front of the judge on Monday. If convicted on the third degree felony possession charge (assuming this will go to trial), Matthew could face up to five years in state prison.