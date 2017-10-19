Gay Porn Stars Get Naked For Howard Stern's 'C**ktober' Lineup

Photo: The Howard Stern Show

Falcon Studios porn stars Skyy Knox, Gabriel Cross, and Fernando del Rio are the latest adult film stars to stop by the Howard Stern show for "Cocktober."

The three muscular gents dropped in for a game in which Gary Dell’Abate (Baba Booey) vowed he could prove to Stern and the listening audience that he could pick out Sal Governale’s package in a lineup.

From The Howard Stern Show:

Dressed in garb reminiscent of Sherlock Holmes with a magnifying glass for close inspection, Gary arrived confident in the studio. “It’s very distinct,” he told Howard of Sal’s manhood. “I haven’t studied it, I’ve just seen it 20 times by accident,” he clarified, explaining it has certain noticeable features including a two-tone coloring and uncircumcised tip that reminded him of “chewed gum” or a “deflated balloon.” “I believe I can do this,” Gary maintained as the penis models lined up.

Photo: The Howard Stern Show

“We’re going to start with Number 1,” Gary began. “It’s not even in the same zip code as Sal’s … that thing’s ridiculous,” he said of the extra large penis. The second option was closer to Sal’s, but not quite dead-on. “It doesn’t have that weird thing I was talking about at the end, the chewed gum thing,” Gary continued. Arriving at the third body, he was certain. “It’s like ‘Where’s Waldo?’ is wearing a fucking Day-Glo shirt,” Gary joked. “That is so Sal’s cock.” The last penis, which looked “like a guy’s finger" according to Gary, didn’t change his decision.

And yes, Gary did correctly identify Sal's member.

Photo: The Howard Stern Show

Listen: