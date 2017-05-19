Gay Porn Studio Receives Backlash For Using Didgeridoo As Dildo

Gay porn studio Men.com is receiving backlash for using a didgeridoo as dildo in a recent gay sex scene. The didgeridoo is described by Wikipedia as "a wind instrument developed by Indigenous Australians of northern Australia potentially within the last 1,500 years." It's widely recognizable as a symbol of Aboriginal culture.

Critics are calling the scene--titled "Didgeridoo Me"--racist. It centers around a pair of roommates, one of whom has recently returned from a trip to Australia. We think you can get the plot from there. (Let's just say the didgeridoo comes into play.)

A few comments include:

An American gay porn studio has released content where a didgeridoo is used to fuck a guy. WHAT THE EVER LOVING FUCK TRASHBAG GAY PEOPLE? — Feral Geekboy (@Riotcub) May 10, 2017

"Why is there a didgeridoo in this gay porn?" Is a question I never thought I'd have to ask — P-Suggs (@psuggins) May 10, 2017

@PupAnsel Or sufficiently ignorant — Feral Geekboy (@Riotcub) May 10, 2017

Thoughts?

(H/T: Gay Star News)