Gay Porn Studio Receives Backlash For Using Didgeridoo As Dildo

Instinct Staff | May 19, 2017

Gay porn studio Men.com is receiving backlash for using a didgeridoo as dildo in a recent gay sex scene. The didgeridoo is described by Wikipedia as "a wind instrument developed by Indigenous Australians of northern Australia potentially within the last 1,500 years." It's widely recognizable as a symbol of Aboriginal culture.

Critics are calling the scene--titled "Didgeridoo Me"--racist. It centers around a pair of roommates, one of whom has recently returned from a trip to Australia. We think you can get the plot from there. (Let's just say the didgeridoo comes into play.)

Thoughts?

 

(H/T: Gay Star News)

Comments

Wolfchops
Who cares?  Really....

Drapetdude
It may be a sensitive issue like the Holy Cross in the Exorcist.  Depending on your beliefs and background, a symbolic dildo may be offensive.

nikflorida
Oh dear GOD people... REALLY?

Auntie Em
It was very disturbing.  Dangerous.  Reminded me of Se7en.   

JMH
This is just bad taste.

