Gay Porn Studio Receives Backlash For Using Didgeridoo As Dildo
Instinct Staff | May 19, 2017
Gay porn studio Men.com is receiving backlash for using a didgeridoo as dildo in a recent gay sex scene. The didgeridoo is described by Wikipedia as "a wind instrument developed by Indigenous Australians of northern Australia potentially within the last 1,500 years." It's widely recognizable as a symbol of Aboriginal culture.
Critics are calling the scene--titled "Didgeridoo Me"--racist. It centers around a pair of roommates, one of whom has recently returned from a trip to Australia. We think you can get the plot from there. (Let's just say the didgeridoo comes into play.)
(H/T: Gay Star News)
