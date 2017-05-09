Gay Real Estate Broker's Former Assistant Claims Boss Made Her Pick Up Drugs, Listen To Loud Anal Sex

Photo: Instagram

A gay real estate broker's former assistant is levying some pretty severe accusations against her ex-employer, in a new lawsuit.

Amy Gagnon claims that her boss, top Manhattan broker Jared Seligman, made her buy him drugs, and listen to him having loud anal sex.

Seligman has reportedly worked with a number of celebrity clients, including James Franco and Kirsten Dunst.

From The New York Daily News:

Douglas Elliman's Jared Seligman — who "reigns among the highest producing brokers in Manhattan and within the Country," according to the firm — hired Amy Gagnon in May 2016. When she took the job, Gagnon knew working as a personal assistant to a well-heeled broker would mean "putting up with indignities that most people never have to experience” — but hoped it would help her break into the industry. “What Ms. Gagnon did not know, and could not possibly anticipate, is that the price she was asked to pay in exchange for this experience would require her to partake in the sexual predilections and illegal activity of her boss," Gagnon's lawsuit, filed Monday in Manhattan Federal Court, alleges. Seligman made Gagnon work from his apartment on a day his doctor was scheduled to come over “for his Botox injections," the suit says. During the appointment, Seligman allegedly told the doctor: “I want your d--- in my face' and 'Oooooh you’re so sexy,” the court documents charge. "Mr. Seligman then began to roughly grope the doctor in front of Ms. Gagnon, gabbing his crotch," court papers say. On another occasion, Gagnon was made to work from Seligman’s home, when a "strange man" came over. The two men then went into a bedroom and “engaged in loud and unmistakable sexual intercourse.” Seligman must have known Gagnon could overhear his "raucous" romp because of the close quarters “and wanted her to do so," according to her lawyers, Jeanne Christensen and Renan Varghese of Wigdor LLP. “In fact, Mr. Seligman left little doubt about his intentions when, shortly after the other man left, Mr. Seligman came out of his room wearing nothing but his bathrobe and smirked at Ms. Gagnon,” the civil complaint maintains.

